Varanasi Airport facilitates movement of over 1800 kgs of Vaccine shipment

Movement of more than 128 oxygen concentrators from various cities

Special Medical Flights carrying Covid patients facilitated

New Delhi (The Hawk): Varanasi Airport has been actively contributing in the movement of COVID patients, Medicine and essential equipment in and out of Varanasi. Scheduled and non-scheduled flights are handled most professionally at Varanasi airport giving due care and importance to laid down government norms and protocols.





The airport facilitated movement of more than 1800 kgs of Vaccine shipment starting from January 2021, movement of more than 128 oxygen concentrators from various cities e.g. Delhi and Mumbai and movement of COVID patients through charter and Medical flights to major cities till date. Special Medical Flights carrying Covid patients were also facilitated through Varanasi Airport has always remained operational keeping people of Varanasi and surrounding connected to rest of the India along with handling international flights from London, Muscat, Dubai etc. The passengers are provided a safe passage from terminal till the boarding gate while maintaining high standards of hygiene, precaution of safe distancing. Masks and disposal of the PPE kits is also being carried out in most professional way.

The airport staff makes continuous requests to all the passengers, stakeholders, visitors and employees etc. to always follow COVID appropriate behavior and maintain staggered timing to minimize crowding.To create awareness regarding COVID appropriate behavior, ensuring safety of passengers, the airport is also sensitizing passengers through displaying instructions on several electronic monitors, displays (signage) at the terminal, automatic and manual voice announcements and through various social media platforms.

Apart from this, Varanasi Airport has organized vaccination camps for all the frontline workers at the airport to help prevent the spread of COVID 19.