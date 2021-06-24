Two more NDA exam centres in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The National Defence Academy (NDA) examination will now be held at two more centres in Uttarakhand apart from Dehradun.

The two new centres for NDA examination in Uttarakhand are Almora and Srinagar Garhwal, an official release here said. Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat thanked the UPSC for giving its approval to the two new NDA exam centres in Uttarakhand saying it will help the youth of the state who appear in large numbers for NDA exam.

—PTI



