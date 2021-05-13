Two held for black marketing of plasma in Noida

Gautam Buddh Nagar: As Covid cases increase, the black marketing of plasma is also on the rise. The Noida police on Wednesday arrested two persons accused of black marketing of plasma, recommended by doctors for treatment of Covid patients.

According to information, the police station Beta 2 of Greater Noida and the Crime Branch team jointly launched an operation and arrested two accused from Greater Noida's Alpha Commercial.

Police have recovered 1 unit of plasma, 1 blood sample, Rs 35,000 cash, a car and mobile phones from the accused.

The accused told the police that they used to sell one unit of plasma for Rs 40,000-Rs 50,000. This was sold to the relatives of the Covid patients undergoing treatment in hospitals, they said.

The police said it is interrogating the accused and an investigation is underway.

--IANS