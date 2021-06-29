Tu tu-main main between Mamata and Dhankhar takes another bitter turn

Kolkata: The long-drawn battle of words between the West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee and governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Monday will be marked as another sordid day.



At a press meet on the day, CM Mamata Banerjee accused the constitutional head of state of being scam-tainted and corrupt. She alleged that Dhankhar's name figured in the Jain hawala case 1996 charge-sheet.

"The governor of West Bengal is a corrupt person and his name was in the charge-sheet of 1996 Hawala Jain case. I have written to the Prime Minister thrice over removal of this governor and it is high time that he should take action," said Mamata.

Reacting on Twitter, the first citizen of West Bengal wrote: "Never expected a leader of stature @MamataOfficial to engage in sensation premised on misrepresentation & untruth. Still wondering what prompted her to engage in such act ! Am sure she will for sure reflect & generate scenario for working in togetherness for welfare of people."

Later in the day, Dhankhar held a press meet in reaction to the serious allegations labeled against him. He said, "My name was not in the Hawala Jain charge-sheet. Late TMC leader Ajit Panja and TMC leader Yaswant Sinha's name figured in the charge-sheet and was later acquitted. She should have discussed with Yaswant Sinha before misinforming the people of the state," said the governor.

Notably, in 1996 CBI had charge-sheeted 10 senior politicians for taking money in the Jain Diaries case.

Taking a potshot at the media, the West Bengal governor asked why the fourth pillar of the constitution didn't question the chief minister.

"The media should be more responsible and counter question the CM's claim so that they should give proper information to the common people of the state. I had written a letter to the CM. After reading my dummy speech, which I would deliver at the 17 legislative assembly on July 2, she gave misinformation about me," said Dhankhar.

Reading out the letter he had written to the TMC chief, Dhankhar said, '"I have had the benefit of going through the speech draft and I want to talk to you on certain issues at your convenient time tomorrow so that wholesome and effective stance can be taken.' Following my letter Mamata Banerjee had called me to say that the speech was passed by the cabinet and then promised to get back to me on this."

Notably, earlier in the day, Mamata had alleged that the governor's visit to North Bengal is just to create unnecessary tension in the state.

Reacting to TMC chief's comments, the governor claimed that there was financial misappropriation in Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) as no audit had been done for it since 2017.

"The CAG audit should be done in GTA as no there has been none since 2017. Local people had complained that several crores of rupees had been given to GTA but even then the audit wasn't done. Since 2012, there has been only one election in the GTA," stated Dhankhar, adding that the landslide victory of TMC was to kill the Constitution.