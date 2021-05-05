TN Governor invites Stalin to form government

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday invited DMK President and legislature party leader M.K. Stalin to form the next government in the state.

The swearing-in will be a simple function held at the Raj Bhavan at 9 a.m. on May 7.

Purhohit will administer the oath of office to Stalin and his Council of Ministers.

Earlier in the day, Stalin, along with senior party leaders, had met Purohit and staked his claim to form the next government.

Accompanied by senior leaders like General Secretary Duraimurugan, Treasurer T.R. Baalu and Organisation Secretary and Rajya Sabha member R.S. Bharathi, he handed to the Governor the resolution electing him as the leader of the DMK legislature party.

Stalin also gave Purohit a letter of support signed by 133 newly-elected lawmakers and the list of his Council of Ministers.

The DMK-led alliance won the April 6 Assembly elections, winning 133 of the 234 seats itself, while alliance partners Congress won 18, the VCK four and the two Left parties two seats each.

—IANS