TMC fortunes sinking with people giving it a miss at polling booths: BJP

New Delhi: As the sixth phase of polling for the West Bengal Assembly progresses on Thursday, the BJP has claimed that the TMC's fortunes are continuing to sink with the people giving it a miss at the polling booths.

In a tweet, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation), B L Santhosh said, "West Bengal votes in the sixth phase. 43 seats go to polls today. With the third front nowhere in picture, it's a fight between energetic West Bengal BJP cadre and individual TMC candidates. Voters are voting with determination to root out anti-democratic, criminalised TMC."

Polling will end on April 29 with the eighth and final phase of voting. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly began with the first phase on March 27.

Sharing pictures of the deserted camps of the TMC outside the polling booths on Twitter, BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya said, "As the sixth phase of polling gets underway in Bengal, TMC's fortunes continue to sink with people giving it a skip at the polling booths. This phase will effectively put the TMC out of the contest. Pics from Purbasthali Uttar, Nakashipara, Tehatta, Purbasthali Dakshin among others."

In another tweet sharing some more pictures of deserted TMC tables outside the polling booths, Malviya said, "These empty booths reflect deep seated anger against Mamata Banerjee. This election people are voting for their pride, culture, safety and security of their women and children, who have been at the receiving end of poor law and order. Pics: Raiganj, Bharar, Katwa, Dum Dum Uttar."

The West Bengal BJP also tweeted several pictures showing empty TMC camps outside polling booths. "The silence at grassroots is proof of real change in West Bengal," the state BJP tweeted.

A West Bengal BJP leader said that as the election progresses, the TMC grassroots cadres are missing and it is visible in all the six phases of the polls.

—IANS