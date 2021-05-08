Third wave may not happen if strong steps taken: Scientific Advisor

New Delhi: Addressing the Union Health Ministry press briefing, he said: "If we take strong steps and measures, the third wave may not happen in all the places or indeed anywhere at all.

"It all depends on how much the guidelines are effectively implemented at local level."

Asked about reports of mucormycosis among Covid-19 patients, NITI Aayog's Member, Health, Prof V.K. Paul said: "Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) is detected mostly in diabetic patients. We want to reassure that there is no major outbreak and we are doing proper surveillance of the situation."

He pointed out that there are three factors triggering this fungal infection: uncontrolled diabetes, immunosuppression because of steroids or any other disease and exposure to a wet surface.



"Mucormycosis is absolutely preventable and if one's diabetes is under control, there is no reason to worry," Paul said.

Meanwhile, Additional Secretary, Health, Arti Ahuja said: "States and UTs, including Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, are showing early signs of plateauing or decrease in daily new Covid cases."

About vaccine coverage, she said: "So far, a total 16.50 crore doses have been administered across all eligible categories. Over 12.66 crore people above 45 years have administered vaccines. 1,59 health care workers, 2.13 crore frontline workers and 11.81 lakh people aged between 18 to 44 years have been administered vaccines."

As per government data, there are 24 states where the positivity rate is more than 15 per cent, nine states have a positivity rate between five to 15 per cent and three states have a positivity rate less than five per cent. The country is reporting daily new cases growth rate of one per cent in the last seven days.

Twelve states/UTs have more than one lakh active cases, seven states and UTs have 50,000 to one lakh active cases, and 17 have less than 50,000 active cases.

