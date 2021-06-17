Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets PM Modi

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.

The DMK leader, who recently led his party to a big win in the assembly polls in his state, is on a visit to the national capital.

''Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru @mkstalin met PM @narendramodi,'' the Prime Minister's Office tweeted and posted pictures of their meeting.

Meanwhile, CM Stalin who met the reporters after the meeting said, "The meeting with PM Modi was satisfactory. PM assured cooperation & assistance to the state for development. He also assured me that I can contact him at any time regarding the issues of Tamil Nadu. Issues like withdrawal of 3 agricultural laws, scrapping of NEET & New Education Policy, early commencement of vaccine production of Chengalpattu complex, and revival of Sethusamudram project were also raised by me during the meeting with PM Modi"

As per reports, this being his first visit to Delhi after becoming the Chief Minister, Stalin is also expected to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and several Union Ministers. He will also call on DMK's alliance party leaders, including Congress President and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, CPI and CPM leaders. He is also likely to visit the DMK party office there.

Meanwhile, over two dozen Member of Parliament of the ruling DMK have converged at New Delhi ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit to the national capital.

