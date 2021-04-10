TA soldier shot dead in Kashmir

Srinagar: A soldier of the Territorial Army (TA) was shot dead by suspected terrorists at his residence at Bijbehara in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, officials said.

The TA soldier, identified as Mohammad Saleem Akhoon, a resident of Jablipora, Bijbehara, was home on leave.





Officials said the 43-year-old soldier was attacked by two terrorists suspected to be from the LeT. Akhoon was rushed to SDH, Bijbehara from where he was referred to the GMC Srinagar, but declared dead there.

He is survived by his wife, a nine-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

"Mohd Saleem was a brave and conscientious soldier, who was highly decorated, having been awarded the Chief of Army Staff's Commendation Card twice and the Northern Army Commander's Commendation Card," the army said.

In 2019, the soldier had been issued threats by terrorists via an audio message but had continued to do his duty undeterred, it said.

"The nation stands in solidarity with the family of the brave soldier. The perpetrators will be tracked and booked," army said.

Officals said that five Kashmiri army soldiers have been killed in the region in the last two years.

