Suvendu complaints to Guv on political violence turning communal in Bengal

















Kolkata (The Hawk): The leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, along with 50 other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs met the state governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan on Monday evening and presented a memorandum.



The MLAs apprised the governor about various issues along with the continuing post-poll violence and the state of lawlessness existing in the state.

The saffron camp leaders walked all the way from the state assembly to the Governor House before Dhankhar had an audience with the 51 MLAs, including Adhikari.

One of the highlights of the meeting, according to Suvendu was the increasing incidents of rape and intimidation against the SC and ST community members in Bengal.

Pointing out some of the incidents, Adhikari said that many cases are occurring in Telenipara, Dhulagarh, Basirhat and Kaliachawk. The BJP had hoped that these incidents of violence would end after coming back to power with such a big mandate. "But in Chandannagar and in Tiljala in Kolkata we saw how the places of worship had been destroyed. A few youth, who protested were arrested. We are saying that being secular does not mean attacking the sanatan followers, we have told the governor as he is a representative of the central government," Adhikari said.

"We have also told the governor that the political violence has now turned into communal violence. Both the SC and ST tribes are being threatened. In the past one week, the law and order situation has deteriorated, including two women of the same ST family being raped in Habibpur, a 9-year-old girl being raped, a small girl being raped inside an ambulance in Farakka. Where is women's security in the state? Locket Chatterjee was heckled in Pandua, MLA Tapasi Mondal being asked to resign. We have apprised the governor of these incidents. We have also pointed out to the first citizen of the state how the SC/ST families are being targeted in the state," said Adhikari.

He also said the SC commission has punished the erring officers in Diamond Harbour and Sandeshkhali. A ST commission team is also supposed to visit the state in the coming days. The Supreme Court, in Aparna Das rape case, has asked the state to take strict action against the culprits.

Adhikari said that he has also pointed out to the governor that even after one month and 12 days of voting process coming to an end, more than 17,000 BJP supporters have not managed to return home. "In Bengal, there have been more than 3,000 FIRs being filed in false cases. I will ask the SC to get these false cases investigated by the CBI. Around 90% of cases are artificially created. Why I have come to the governor, things will be clearer in a few days time," said Adhikari.

On anti-defection law, he said, "We will put forward all the cases in front of the speaker of the House in a few days. We hope he will give justice to us. If he does not take action, we will move the higher authorities. There have been precedents of 26 MLAs losing their chair in Delhi and bypolls were held, there are examples of Uttarakhand and Manipur, where actions had been taken."

After the meeting, governor Dhankhar in a Tweet thread wrote: "Opposition delegation led by Shri Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly @SuvenduWB today called ob the Governor of West Bengal and submitted a representation as regards alarming law and order situation @MamataOfficial in the State."

"Over 50 Opposition MLAs expressed serious concern at lawlessness @MamataOfficial

and partisan stance @WBPolice @KolkataPolice and sought intervention as the situation was sliding. Governor assured the MLAs and LOP @SuvenduWB that he will look into grievances of which he is aware."

Talking to the media, Dhankhar said, "Why this trampling of human rights take place in Bengal. An elected member is representative of the person who voted for him and also of the person who did not. But I see a serious lack of this in Bengal."

Remembering Rabindranath Tagore's famous lines: "Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high", Dhankhar said, "The fear quotient is so high. Democracy is on its deathbed. I know no mind is without fear and in this situation how can the head be held high. I cannot let the state be on fire."

In the end the governor said he is hopeful that the state government will take prompt action on this.