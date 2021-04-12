SC dismisses Wasim Rizvi's plea seeking removal of 26 Quran verses

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petition filed by former Chairman, Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board, Syed Wasim Rizvi, seeking directions to remove 26 verses of 'Holy Quran' for violating the laws of the land and allegedly promoting extremism and terrorism.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on him for filing the frivolous petition before it and misusing the SC's precious time.

Syed Wasim Rizvi had moved the Apex Court and seeking direction to the appropriate authorities to remove 26 verses from the Quran which he states are used as "justifications" by Islamist terrorist groups for attacks on non-believers and civilians.

Rizvi, in his petition, said that suitable writ, directions, or orders may kindly be passed in favour of the petitioner (himself), in the public interest and against the respondents to the effect that the verses or surahs contained in the Holy Quran, which violate law of the land, promote extremism and terrorism.

Rizvi, the former Uttar Pradesh, Shia Waqf Board Chairman, also claimed in his petition that these verses pose a serious threat to the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country, be declared unconstitutional, non-effective and non-functional and appropriate directions may kindly be passed in this regard.

Rizvi further, in his petition, prayed that an appropriate committee of experts or religious experts may kindly be appointed to get the opinion on the subject matter of the petition in the larger public interest.

Rizvi further, in his petition, stated and sought that if this Court deems fit, the respondent Government, (Union of India) may kindly be directed to declare its policy on the subject or issue white paper or pass appropriate legislation, if it deems fit and appropriate by this Court. (ANI)