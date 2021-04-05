Mystery On Why Subramanian Being Tolerated

New Delhi (The Hawk): Intense mystery deepens on why rabble-rousing, scandal-mongering, denouncing, jeering, accusing Subramanian Swamy is being tolerated by the country's ruling echelon when day in, day out, he is deeply engaged in openly calling the Modi Government names, accusing it of lies, deceit, conceit, falsehood and the like thereby questioning the very credibility of the government that was officially elected by the overwhelming masses of the country. Also, as if this is not enough, he has openly accused/proved the EVM machines with VVPAT are lies as they are calibrated to reach benefits only to Narendra Modi, his mandarins and that is how he is "elected" as PM. A major earth quake, volcano by Swamy, The Inimitable. Interestingly, he is Modi's party member packed with Z+ security. (Interestingly since 1977, whenever he has been an MP, he has stayed in the same Government bungalow at the Purana Quila Road, how, only he knows...it is well known that he is tantrik extraordinaire, teacher on it to famed now late Chandra Swamy alias Nemi Chand Jain. And also to chronic Socialist late Chandra Shekhar who never ever showed any reverence to any one but to Subramanian Swamy, he was extremely accomodating).

At a time, no unfounded criticism of the government is allowed or it tantamounts to anti-country, it is officially indeed mystifying that Swamy (sort of Swamy-eh Sharanameh Subramanian Swamy Namo Nama) remains unscathed. In fact, in a fast pace, he is accumulating his mammoth fan following worldwide...How come? Well, no concrete, foolproof answer is available wamyto that. Only Swamy can answer that...He is unreachable being Z+ security-covered.

However this must be said to Swamy"s full credit amid 140-crore Indians in the country, he indeed is the only visible personality truly blessed by God to carry on unabated and yet be unscathed in any way...That's The Real Brahmin Personified in every way who knows not any fear as he has many, many cumbersome miles to cross before he knows what is fear or trepidation of any kind. Cheerio Swamy Anna! Viva U.