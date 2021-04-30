Soli Sorabjee, former attorney general, dies of Covid-19

New Delhi: Sorabjee had been honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2002 for his defence of the freedom of expression and the protection of human rights.

"The gentle giant Soli Sorabjee passed away this morning. Always ready to lend a helping hand Soli Sir leaves behind countless admirers & many memories. My condolences to the family in this hour of grief," tweeted Union Minister Smriti Irani while condoling Sorabjee's demise.

Soli Jehangir Sorabjee was born in Mumbai in 1930. He started his law practice in 1953 with the Bombay high court.

In 1971, he was designated senior counsel by the Supreme Court.

Sorabjee became Attorney General first in 1989 and then from 1998 to 2004.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condoled the demise of former attorney general of India Soli Sorabjee and said the country has lost an icon of its legal system in his passing.

"In the passing of Soli Sorabjee, we lost an icon of India's legal system. He was among the select few who deeply influenced evolution of constitutional law & justice system. Awarded with Padma Vibhushan, he was among most eminent jurists. My condolences to his family & associates," Kovind said in a tweet.

Paying tributes to noted jurist Soli Sorabjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he was an outstanding lawyer and was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden through law.

Modi tweeted, "Shri Soli Sorabjee was an outstanding lawyer and intellectual. Through law, he was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden. He will be remembered for his noteworthy tenures India's Attorney General. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers."

