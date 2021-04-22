Situation like national emergency, SC asks Centre for national plan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday SC took the suo motu cognizance on prevailing COVID-19 situation in India and issued notice to Centre asking its plan regarding supply of oxygen, essential drugs and method and manner of vaccination. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, today told Supreme Court that the country is in dire need of oxygen, to which CJI SA Bobde said that the top court will hear the matter tomorrow (Friday). The top court further added that it will also examine judicial power of high courts to declare lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemicAlso Read – MS Dhoni's Parents Health Update: COVID-19 Situation at CSK Captain's Family is Under Control, Reveals Coach Stephen Fleming

A three-judge bench of Supreme Court, headed by CJI SA Bobde, asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to submit or inform it by providing a national plan, after taking into record the fact that at least 6 different high courts , including Delhi, Bombay, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Calcutta and Allahabad, have been hearing matters related to Covid preparedness and "It's creating diversion and confusion". The Supreme Court also appointed senior advocate Harish Salve as amicus curiae to assist it in suo motu case on COVID-19 management.

On a day when India recorded 3.14 Lakh Covid cases and over 2,104 deaths in a day, the Supreme Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of Covid management and sought a national plan from the Centre on supply of oxygen, essential drugs supply and method and manner of vaccination-IANS