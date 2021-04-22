Sitaram Yechury's son dies of COVID-19

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday shared the news of passing away of his elder son Ashish due to COVID-19 this morning.

Taking to Twitter Yechury posted, "It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us."

Ashish Yechury, who would have turned 35 on June 9, was recovering well at Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital, people close to the family added, describing his sudden death at 0530 hrs after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock.

—UNI