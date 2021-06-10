Thaawarchand Gehlot virtually inaugurates Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Bhawan (Hostel Building) of NIEPID, Secunderabad









Government grant for cochlear implants for hearing impaired children proposed to be increased from from 6 lakhs per unit to to Rs 7 lakhs per unit : Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot virtually inaugurated the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Bhawan (Hostel Building) of NIEPID Secunderabad today. Ministers of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Krishna Pal Gurjar, Shri Ramdas Athawale and Shri Ratan Lal Kataria were also present on the occasion. Member of Parliament Shri Revanth Reddy (Malkajgiri Constituency); Secretary of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ms. Anjali Bhawra and Joint Secretary, Dr. Prabodh Seth also attended the event virtually. The dignitaries were welcomed by Shri B.V.Ramkumar, Director – Officiating of NIEPID, Secunderabad.





Keeping in view the demand for the courses conducted at NIEPID and the requirement of additional hostel facilities to accommodate students, the Institute with the approval of the Ministry constructed a new hostel building viz., Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Bhavan Hostel Building with the state-of-art facility for housing 50 students apart from 2 guest rooms. This hostel has been constructed at a cost of Rs 3.98 Crores.





Speaking on the occasion, Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, efforts are being made for all-around development of every section of the country in every field. Shri Gehlot added that the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), MSJ&E is also working at a fast pace for the all-round development of Divyangjan on the same lines in the whole country. Keeping in view the same vision, 9 National Institutes have been established across the country for the development of Divyangjan, one of them being the National Institute at Secunderabad (Telangana). Divyang students from different regions of the country will come to this institute for study.

Giving further details, Shri Gehlot said that we also provide necessary gadgets, aids and devices to those suffering from disabilities for their physical, economic, intellectual development which is contributing to their general well being and prosperity. Till now we used to give a grant of up to Rs.6 lakh per unit for Cochlear implants in hearing impaired children, but now we are making a provision to increase this grant to Rs.7 lakh. He urged that the Ministry or its nodal agencies can be approached for cochlear implants for hearing impaired children and avail of this free of cost facility for them.

Shri Gehlot explained that the Government made a new law in the year 2016 for the development of Divyangjan and in that Act , the categories of Divyangjan were increased from 7 to 21. This will help Divyangjan avail of better reservation opportunities in jobs and education.

On this occasion, Sh. Ramdas Athawale said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling several dreams of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar for the people of the country. The B R Ambedkar hostel building will now provide an opportunity to the students from far off places to come and study at the Institute . The modern facilities will provide them a good environment especially during the covid times whereby they can concentrate on their studies and complete their courses successfully.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar said that amidst the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, NIEPID has made drastic changes in its methodology to continue its professional activities. The institute has conducted around 150 webinars in the last year, benefiting more than 1800 experts and professionals. In addition, NIEPID has been successful in organizing its long-term and short-term programs through e-learning and interactive classroom. Therefore, NIEPID is playing a leading role in the development of human resources and providing services to the differently-abled even in the time of Covid.

Shri Ratanlal Kataria said that National Institutes are working in the field of various disabilities . These institutes are preparing experts through their vocational courses to work in the respective fields which are serving the differently-abled persons very well. With the enactment of the RPWD Act, 2016, the number of types of disabilities has been increased from 7 to 21, giving additional responsibility to the National Institutes to enhance their training and research activities and to prepare core professionals in all areas of disability. For this, it is necessary that the national institutions develop their existing facilities and create the necessary infrastructure to meet the demands of the students.

In his introductory remarks, Ms. Anjali Bhawra, explained that the target and achievement of rehabilitation services provided by NIEPID during the last 3 years have surpassed the set targets. The Institute has rendered its services to 3,60,000 persons during the year 2018-19 and 2019-20. Even during the pandemic, the institute has provided rehabilitation services to over 2,50,000 persons with disabilities.

Apart from this, NIEPID is also doing good work in the field of research and has completed 74 research projects since its inception. NIEPID has completed three research projects in the year 2020-21 and presently two research projects are in progress. This research work being done at NIEPID reflects the high quality of work being done towards empowering and enabling persons with disabilities to live life with dignity and equality.Ms. Anjali further said that the NIEPID offers M.Phil. Level courses to Post-Graduate, Graduate, and Diploma level courses are running 16 long-term courses. Professionals trained at NIEPID are rendering their services and contributions across the country.

This hostel has been constructed at a cost of Rs 3.98 Crores. Each hostel room is fully furnished and has attached rest room.. The hostel building has a fully equipped kitchen. In addition, the hostel building has a fully furnished Reception area including a Library/Study room. Wifi facility has been provided to facilitate the students residing in the Hostels. Ramp and tactile flooring are provided in the corridors for easy accessibility by Persons with Disabilities. The entire hostel building is surrounded by greenery so that the students have a calm and serene atmosphere.