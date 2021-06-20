Sena workers give befitting reply to provocation: Uddhav

Mumbai: In an apparent reference to the clashes between Shiv Sena and BJP supporters in Dadar area here earlier this week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said his party''s workers respond with "bang" when someone makes "noise". Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, was speaking on the occasion of the party''s 55th foundation day. "A message is going around that if someone makes noise, you respond with a bang. I am sure you know why this message is circulating in the last few days," he said, without mentioning any party or incident. "Bloodbath on the streets is not the true identity of Shiv Sena workers. But a true Sena worker rushes to help those who face injustice. Those who leveled allegations against us, are they known for such work?" Thackeray said. "They are trying to malign our image. We should continue our work with pride," he added. Workers of the Sena and BJP, former allies, came to blows two days ago in Dadar when the youth wing of the BJP took out a protest march against comments in the Sena mouthpiece about the Ram temple trust land deal controversy in Ayodhya.



