SC judges to work from home after staff test COVID + ve

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday decided that all judges will hold sittings via video conferences from home after many of its staff tested positive for the COVID-19.

All the judges will hold video hearings from their respective residences and all the courtrooms are currently being sanitised.

In view of the development, all the benches which were scheduled to sit at 1030 hrs sat at 1130 hrs, while those scheduled to sit at 1100 hrs deferred it to 1200 hrs today.

India on Monday registered 1,68,912 new COVID-19 cases and 904 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the 6th highest single-day rise in seven days.

—UNI