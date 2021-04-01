Top
Home > Dont Miss > RSS chief Bhagwat to launch Sanskar Bharti art and culture campus

RSS chief Bhagwat to launch Sanskar Bharti art and culture campus

 The Hawk |  1 April 2021 12:41 AM GMT

RSS chief Bhagwat to launch Sanskar Bharti art and culture campus
X

New Delhi: The Sanskar Bharati 'Kala Sankul' is an eclectic art and culture complex, which will bring together a number of disciplines including the arts, literature and theatre. An exhaustive library equipped with books on art and culture; an art gallery, auditorium, studio and conference room will be available in the campus.

The initiative will be pursued in close collaboration with Sanskar Bharati, a cultural organisation which is committed to implant national values in people's lives through traditional, classical, folk, and modern arts of India.

The objective of Sanskar Bharti is development of a person through value-based art and entertainment.

—IANS


Updated : 1 April 2021 12:41 AM GMT
Tags:    RSS   Mohan Bhagwat   Sanskar Bharti Campus   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X