RSS chief Bhagwat to launch Sanskar Bharti art and culture campus

New Delhi: The Sanskar Bharati 'Kala Sankul' is an eclectic art and culture complex, which will bring together a number of disciplines including the arts, literature and theatre. An exhaustive library equipped with books on art and culture; an art gallery, auditorium, studio and conference room will be available in the campus.

The initiative will be pursued in close collaboration with Sanskar Bharati, a cultural organisation which is committed to implant national values in people's lives through traditional, classical, folk, and modern arts of India.

The objective of Sanskar Bharti is development of a person through value-based art and entertainment.

—IANS



