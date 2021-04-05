Rahul rounds up campaign stressing on NYAY scheme

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has rounded up the high profile election campaign at Nemom Assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram by stressing on the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY).



NYAY scheme is a flagship project of the Congress leader which promises Rs 6,000 to every poor person of the state if the Congress is voted to power.





Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Vadakara loksabha constituency K Muraleedharan is contesting from Nemom.



While addressing the mammoth gathering at Nemom, the only seat won by the BJP in Kerala, he said, "K Muraleedharan represents the state in all its equality and communal harmony." He also appealed the people to vote for him.

He also claimed that the BJP will finish at the last place at Nemom. He said, "When I went through the list of the Congress candidates, I decided that I will definitely attend the election campaign of K Muraleedharan."

Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Kerala Chief Minister and said that the CPM is forming a secret alliance with the BJP and the central investigation agencies are also now supporting the state CM. He said, "The Enforcement Directorate is silent in Kerala and this indicates a subtle understanding between the two parties."

The senior Congress leader said that there is a clear wave in favour of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the media reports regarding a repeat of the LDF are not correct.

Coming out strongly against the Prime minister Narendra Modi, the ex-Congress president said, "Prime Minister's arrogance will not be tolerated by the people of the country and the people of Kerala must give a befitting reply to the BJP in the state."

—IANS