Rahul Gandhi unfollows 50 people, including aides, on Twitter

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday unfollowed about fifty people on Twitter, including his personal aides and some social media influencers and journalists.

Gandhi, who is very active on Twitter and uses it to convey his point of view, has about 18.5 million followers and follows 224 people now.





He also unfollowed some party leaders who had passed away recently like Ahmed Patel and Tarun Gogoi.



Now, Gandhi is following mostly political leaders. However, it was not clear about what lay behind his decision but unfollowing his close aides has been a point of discussion in the Congress since his action.

Alankar Sawai, Kaushal Vidyarthi and Byju work in Gandhi's office while Kanishka Singh is managing party's trust and other establishments. Former IAS officer K. Raju is a part of the set up too.

—IANS