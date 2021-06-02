Top
Home > Dont Miss > Rahul Gandhi unfollows 50 people, including aides, on Twitter

Rahul Gandhi unfollows 50 people, including aides, on Twitter

 The Hawk |  2 Jun 2021 12:22 AM GMT

Rahul Gandhi unfollows 50 people, including aides, on Twitter
X

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday unfollowed about fifty people on Twitter, including his personal aides and some social media influencers and journalists.

Gandhi, who is very active on Twitter and uses it to convey his point of view, has about 18.5 million followers and follows 224 people now.


He also unfollowed some party leaders who had passed away recently like Ahmed Patel and Tarun Gogoi.

Now, Gandhi is following mostly political leaders. However, it was not clear about what lay behind his decision but unfollowing his close aides has been a point of discussion in the Congress since his action.

Alankar Sawai, Kaushal Vidyarthi and Byju work in Gandhi's office while Kanishka Singh is managing party's trust and other establishments. Former IAS officer K. Raju is a part of the set up too.

—IANS

Updated : 2 Jun 2021 12:22 AM GMT
Tags:    Congress   Rahul Gandhi   Twitter   journalists   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X