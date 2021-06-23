Rahul Gandhi steps in resolve infighting in Punjab unit

New Delhi: After Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met the party panel on the state in the national capital on Tuesday, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has stepped in to defuse the tension in the state unit.

Gandhi has given utmost importance to the state, meeting stake holders who have sought time from him, said sources.

Some MLAs who met Rahul Gandhi said that they have mentioned issues regarding the state. Pargat Singh, who is among those MLAs critical of the Chief Minister, said: "If CM is ready to address the issues raised by me, then the matter is resolved."

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh expressed his displeasure at being targetted and said that undue pressure is created because of a few individuals, sources said.

However, senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who heads the three-member panel, which has got a larger mandate for poll preparation apart from resolving factionalism in the state party unit, said: "Everybody has said that they will fight the polls together and the party is united under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi."

Sources say the panel discussed the political situation in the state and also issues related to Navjot Singh Sidhu and a possible way out to resolve the issue.

While Sidhu is not relenting in his attack on the Chief Minister, he has insisted on an early resolution of issues. State in-charge Harish Rawat has said that the matter is with Sonia Gandhi and refused to comment on statements made by Sidhu.

Apart from Kharge, the central panel comprises Rawat and J.P. Aggarwal.

--IANS