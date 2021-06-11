Punjab Cong rift: Will Sidhu be made Deputy CM?

New Delhi: The three-member panel, set up by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to end factionalism in the party's Punjab unit, submitted its report to her on Thursday and is learnt to have recommended suitable accommodation of former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, setting up of coordination committee and filling vacant posts in the organisation.

The panel had held deliberations with party MLAs and with Sidhu and Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh following a row between the two leaders.



Punjab will face polls early next year.

The sources said the panel has recommended setting up a coordination committee for coordination between the state government and the organisation.

Party sources said two plans have been mentioned in the report concerning Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"The Plan A talks of making Sidhu president of the state unit and also notes that if the Captain Amarinder Singh does not agree to this, then Sidhu can be made deputy chief minister or chairman of the election campaign committee or chairman of the election management committee," a source said.



The sources said that except for a few, most leaders were in the favour of CM Amarinder Singh and the panel has indicated that he should be retained as the leader.

They said Captain Amarinder Singh is in a strong position, has a hold on both the power and the organization and is the biggest face of the party in the state.

The AICC panel, comprising party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat and J P Aggarwal, held its meetings in Delhi and the exercise was seen as an effort by the party to sort out issues concerning the state unit ahead of assembly polls next year.

The sources said the panel has suggested that another deputy chief minister may be appointed according to the choice of the chief minister.

It is learnt to be of the view that Sidhu cannot be ignored.

The sources said a recommendation has also been made to appoint a new state president.

It has also been suggested to accommodate some 'angry' MLAs and leaders in corporations and boards, sources said.

They said the party leaders want the high command to take decisions quickly for the party's electoral efforts to gain momentum and damage due to factionalism ends.

The sources said that the panel has suggested filling up posts in the state organisation.

They said while many MLAs suggested the appointment of Deputy chief ministers.

There was also demand for 'action against Badals'.

Sidhu had appeared before the panel and maintained his sharp stance.

He said that he has conveyed the truth of Punjab to the high command in a 'loud voice'.

—ANI