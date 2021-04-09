Priyanka slams CBSE over exams amid Covid-19

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the decision of the education boards in the country, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), to conduct exams under the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the country.

In a tweet, she said: "It is downright irresponsible of boards like the CBSE to force students to sit for exams under the prevailing circumstances. Board exams should either be cancelled, rescheduled or arranged in a manner that does not require the physical presence of children at crowded exam centres."

Her remarks came a day after both the CBSE and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said that adequate safety arrangements are being made for students and all Covid-19 guidelines will be followed during the exams.

The two boards responded after the hashtag, 'cancel board exams' trended on Twitter on Wednesday and Thursday.

