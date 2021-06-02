PMK urges Modi govt to change its policy towards Sri Lanka

Chennai: PMK leader S. Ramadoss on Tuesday appealed to the government to change its policies towards Sri Lanka.

The PMK leader demanded that the government support the interests of the Tamils in Sri Lanka and initiate a process to take over Katchatheevu after the Sri Lankan government had ceded the Hambantota port to China.

Ramadoss said that the Chinese dream of keeping India in check by taking over the Hambantota port has succeeded and said that China will control the port and 15,000 acres of land adjoining the port.

The PMK leader, in a statement, said, "It has been a long time dream of China and it has achieved that. They have declared that it has sovereignty over the port and adjoining land. This is a threat to India and in particular to Tamil Nadu."

He said that the wrong foreign policy decisions of India has resulted in China surrounding South India.

In the statement, he said, "As long as LTTE were active in the northern part of Sri Lanka, world powers like the US did not even think of posing a security threat to India.

Even after the government supported the Sinhalese against the Tamils, the Sinhalese government in Sri Lanka has sided with China posing a grave threat to our geography.

He also called upon the government to strengthen the hands of Sri Lankan Tamils and also to push for a criminal investigation against Sri Lanka in the United Nations over the final stages of the war against LTTE.

—IANS