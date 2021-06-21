Top
PM to address Yoga Day programme on Monday morning

 The Hawk |  20 Jun 2021 7:34 PM GMT

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday morning address a programme to mark International Yoga Day whose theme this year is ''Yoga For Wellness''.

"Tomorrow, June 21, we will mark the seventh Yoga Day. The theme this year is ''Yoga For Wellness'', which focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental wellbeing," Modi tweeted.

"Around 6:30 am tomorrow, will be addressing the Yoga Day programme," he said.

The Ayush Ministry, which is the nodal ministry for International Day of Yoga (IDY), in a statement has said that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent restrictions on congregational activities, the lead event of the day will be a televised programme with Prime Minister Modi''s address being the highlight.

Scheduled to start at 6.30 am on all Doordarshan channels on Monday, the event will also include an address by Minister of State for Ayush Kiren Rijiju and a live yoga demonstration by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, the Ministry said in a statement. PTI

