PM Modi, CM Mamata Both Claim Credit For Flow Of Funds To Bengal Farmers Under PM-KISAN scheme

Kolkata (The Hawk): Around seven lakh farmers in West Bengal got the money allocated to them under the PM-KISAN (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) scheme on Friday. Under the central scheme Rs 2,000 will be transferred to the account of each farmer online.



It is noteworthy that this is the first time that farmers in Bengal are getting the benefit. Earlier, the benefit of the scheme could not be enjoyed by the farmers in the state as the Centre alleged that the state government was blocking the scheme. The Prime Minister and also Union home minister Amit Shah, while campaigning in state for the just-concluded assembly polls alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led state government was not allowing the scheme benefits to reach the farmers in state.

The state has its own scheme for the farmers, Krishak Bandhu, under which the farmers get monetary benefits along with crop insurance and others.

PM Modi had also said in his speeches that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power, Bengal farmers will get the dual benefits of both the central scheme as well as the state scheme. He said it will be double benefit for the farmers from the state.

Countering such claims, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, in an open letter to farmers, said the decision to extend the benefits of the scheme to eligible farmers in Bengal was a result of her government's continuous fight.

She accused the Centre of dilly-dallying in releasing the funds. While under the central scheme each farmer gets Rs 6,000 transferred to their account in three installments, the Krishak Bandhu scheme ensures many benefits like life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh, crop insurance of Rs 5,000 to be given in two installments among others.

"In 2018, the West Bengal government had started the Krishak Bandhu scheme which went on to become a model for the entire country. After this in 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi was launched. Comparatively, the state-run programme is better because it offers more benefits to farmers... we are planning to add more to our scheme in the near future," she said.

"You all were supposed to get Rs 18,000, but have received a very small amount. Even this sum would not have been transferred had we not fought for it. We will continue this fight till you get the entire allocation," the CM stressed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 8th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi on Friday. Under the scheme, more than Rs 19,000 crore was released for 9.5 crore beneficiary farmer families. He also spoke to many farmers from different parts of the country, who have done unique works like saving the environment from pollution or producing from land which was earlier considered infertile.

Anuradha Talwar of Paschim Banga Khet Majoor Samity, which was also involved in the Nandigram struggle in 2011, said the doles are not what will benefit the farmers in the state. "These doles are not the solution. The centre should look at the demand of MSP (minimum support price) and how they can make farming profitable, are the long-term demand of the farmers will be the solution. They should look at the pricing policy of the farmers. Apart from the MSP they should also look at the government support price. And I don't think even the state is doing anything about it. The problem for the state is that the structure is heavily controlled by the Centre," said Talwar.

Whoever may claim credit for the financial benefits to Bengal farmers, it is the farmers who will be rejoicing.