PM holds surprise interactive session with Class 12 students

New Delhi: In a surprise interaction with Class 12 students and their parents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked them to utilise their time in a productive and creative manner following the cancellation of their exams and said they should never feel stressed about any examination.



Joining the online interaction organised by the education ministry, Modi asked them how they are feeling following the cancellation of the board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and what are they planning to do now.







The prime minister asked the students whether they will watch IPL, Champion's League, or wait for the Olympics. In his over half an hour long interaction with students, the PM also told them that they should always remember the mantra of 'health is wealth' and enquired what they do to remain physically fit.





Several students shared their experiences with the prime minister about how the announcement brought relief to them and ended a long spell of uncertainty.

Hiteshwar Sharma, a Class 12 student from Panchkula, said, "The pressure on us was just increasing every day. I was preparing to be among the toppers but I feel what is studied is never wasted."

When the PM asked the students about whether the cancellation of exams created a vacuum for them as till morning of June 1, they must be busy studying and making time tables, a student from Guwahati said, "Sir, you have said before that exams should be celebrated as a festival. So, there was no fear in my mind for examinations. Though circumstances outsides were not good but I had faith that a wise decision will be taken."

Another student, Nandan Hegde, said he had studied a lot for the exams and was completely prepared but I understand that these are not the "last exams" of my life.

Modi told the students that the decision to cancel exams was taken in their interest.

Some parents also shared their thoughts about how students can focus now on their college admissions.

"We were not only worried about the circumstances but the children were also feeling a lot of pressure as there was no clarity. This was a much needed decision right now. The students can now focus on entrance exams and college admissions," a parent said.

The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Modi asserting that the decision was taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students according to a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

—PTI.



