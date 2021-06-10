PM Congratulates IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IISc Bengaluru for top-200 positions in QS World University Rankings 2022

IISc Bengaluru ranked 1st in the World for research

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IISc Bengaluru for top-200 positions in QS World University Rankings 2022.

In a Tweet, The Prime Minister said:

"Congratulations to @iiscbangalore, @iitbombay and @iitdelhi. Efforts are underway to ensure more universities and institutions of India scale global excellence and support intellectual prowess among the youth.