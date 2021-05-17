Oxygen Expresses deliver more than 9440 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen to the Nation

Nearly 150 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far

12 loaded Oxygen Expresses with more than 970 MT of Medical Oxygen in 55 tankers on the run at the moment

Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses reaches out to 13 states

So far 521 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 2525 MT in UP, 430 MT in MP, 1228 MT in Haryana, 389 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, 361 MT in Karnataka, 200 MT in Uttarakhand, 118 MT in Kerala, 151 MT in Tamil Nadu, 116 MT in Andhra Pradesh and more than 3320 MT in Delhi

New Delhi (The Hawk): Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 9440 MT of LMO in nearly 590 tankers to various states across the country.

It may be noted that nearly 150 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various States.

Till the time of this release, 12 loaded Oxygen Expresses on run with more than 970 MT of LMO in 55 tankers.

Southern states of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu got a big boost in Oxygen supply with several Oxygen Expresses delivering their loads yesterday night and today.

Incidentally NCR region crossed the delivery of more than 5000 MT of Oxygen for further distribution.

Oxygen Expresses have been delivering nearly 800 MT of LMO to the Nation each day for last few days.

It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states.

Kerala received its first Oxygen Express at Ernakulam with 118 MT of load.

Till the time of this release, so far 521 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 2525 MT in UP, 430 MT in MP, 1228 MT in Haryana, 389 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, 361 MT in Karnataka, 200 MT in Uttarakhand, 118 MT in Kerala, 151 MT in Tamil Nadu, 116 MT in Andhra Pradesh and more than 3320 MT in Delhi

Running of new Oxygen is a very dynamic exercise and figures keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night.

Railways has mapped different routes with Oxygen supply locations and keeps itself ready with any emerging need of the States. States provide tankers to the Indian Railways for bringing LMO.