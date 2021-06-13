Over 80K new Covid cases, 3,303 deaths in 24 hrs in India

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 cases continued to witness decline as it recorded 80,834 new Covid cases, lowest since April 1 and 3,303 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday.

This is the sixth consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh Covid cases.

On April 1, India recorded 81,466 cases. India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,94,39,989 with 10,26,159 active cases and 3,70,384 deaths so far.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,32,062 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,80,43,446 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 25,31,95,048 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 34,84,239 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.







According to the Health Ministry 19,00,312 samples were tested on Saturday.

—IANS