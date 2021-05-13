Like O2, Covid vax, PM Modi also missing: RaGa

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying like vaccines, oxygen and medicines, the PM also is missing being only available on pictures here and there.

Tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Like vaccine, oxygen and medicines, the Prime Minister is also missing. What is left is Central Vista, Goods and Services Tax (GST) on medicines and photographs of the Prime Minister here and there."

His remarks are in continuation of his and his party's concentrated attack on the ruling dispensation over shortages in Covid vaccines, oxygen and medicines in several states across the country amid a raging pandemic.



The Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad has been critical amid red flags to the central government by several states over the shortage of Covid vaccines, oxygen supply.

On Thursday, India recorded 3.62 lakh fresh cases of Covid-19 with 4,120 deaths.

—IANS