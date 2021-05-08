NTPC Vindhyachal charts way forward to contain the spread of COVID pandemic

New Delhi (The Hawk): Considering the huge surge in COVID-19 cases in India, NTPC Vindhyachal , central Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Power is taking several steps to fight against the spread of the virus. NTPC Vindhya hospital is being used for treating COVID-19 infected employees.

"We have advanced our infrastructure to combat the second wave of coronavirus by setting up a dedicated Covid health centre, Covid isolation centre and quarantine centres and by adding oxygen equipped beds as well as increasing the number of beds in isolation wards and quarantine centers " informed Executive Director (Vindhyachal) Shri Munish Jauhari.

He further added that "we have also asked our employees to use the e-Paramparsh application for telemedicine so that they can avoid going to hospitals and secure themselves from getting exposed to COVID. Free medicines are being made available to nearby villagers under CSR. Vaccination drive is being carried out for all the employees, their family members as well as for vaccination for all the contract workers is also being done with full vigour in accordance with Government of MP Guidelines".

—PIB