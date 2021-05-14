Now Lalu compares Bihar govt with Corona

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday compared the state's government with Corona.

In a tweet he said both of them are dangerous to human life and both are not visible.

The tweet comes at a time when the health infrastructure in the state is struggling to cope with a resurgence of the infection.

Earlier in the day, Yadav had attacked the Nitish government over reports of bodies of Corona victims found floating in the Ganga river in Buxar.

"While they were alive they did not get medicine, oxygen, beds and treatment. Now after death, no shrouds, wood, and the ground where they could be cremated. Dead bodies were thrown into the Ganges. Dogs are eating corpses...Where are you taking this country and humanity?"

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav also attacked the CM . He appreciated the extension the lockdown by 10 days. At the same time, he also asked the government to provide food to the poor, proper treatment for patients in hospitals and check the sprialling prices of items of daily necessity such as fruits, vegetables and medicines.

