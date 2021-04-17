Nonagenarian Natwar Singh Now Frankestein Like

New Delhi (The Hawk): Now nonagenarian Kunwar Natwar Singh self claimed, much tom-tomed alive-(Jawaharlal) Nehruite, Indira Gandhite to the core ha succeeded in successfully cajoling, coaxing (Pradhan Mantri) Narendra Modi in his extreme favor by making him up to date on first hand insides of Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Feroze Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, Maneka Anand Gandhi, Subhadra Nehru, Vijaylakshmi Pandit, Krisha Hati Singh and others related with them 'this way, that way'. Modi desperately craving to know them intimately was not getting the right entity to get the fully fool proof full authentic dope on them which now will help him in his elaborate R&D on 'them' vis-a-vis India, countrymen of all hues, their sociology etc.

Natwar Singh, witty, incisive, analytical, ex IFS officer, with mammoth ministerial experiences has been lying low ever since mishaps in his family --- daughter in law dead, daughter dead, son stuck in massive defalcation scandal etc --- stuck him, ruined him...himself, self claimed scion of Bharatpur royal family (the only Jat royal family in the country) but outcast by current Bharatpur Maharaja and Congress MLA Vishwendra Singh because he says Natwar Singh is not pedigreed royal but adopted by someone before and allowed to stay in Bharatpur kingdom out of sympathy whatever the reason/s then be.

In Delhi of course, Natwar Singh became an IFS officer, Nehruite, Indiraite, not Mahatma Gandhite, ambassador here and there, minister in Centre, pro-Rajiv Gandhi, blah, blah et all. Mentionably, he is brother in law of Patiala Maharaja, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. His sister Hemendra is married to Natwar.

To put Modi-Natwar in current perspective, the latter has enriched Modi abundantly --- may be even, overtly --- on Nehru, Indira etc not actually known to Modi so far but he always wanted to know them from inside so that he in his own right becomes a household name in the whole country like PanditJi, IndiraJi who still live for many in the country...Astounding for Modi! He wants to be like them!

To help him attain that, it is now and from now on, Natwar Singh will relentlessly show him the way toward his goal of household name nationally. Good living resurrection for Natwar Singh, great adulation aplenty for Modi.