New CM Mamata Banerjee says COVID management will be her first priority

Kolkata (The Hawk): Mamata Banerjee was sworn-in as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday morning. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath of office and secrecy to her at a low-key ceremony. Banerjee took the oath in Bengali.



Mamata Banerjee is the state's 21st chief minister and the eighth person to hold the office. While Banerjee was the only one to be sworn-in, her cabinet will be expanded on May 9, Rabindra Jayanti, TMC sources said.

"Our first priority is to control the Covid situation," she said after taking the oath. Referring to incidents of violence which have reportedly claimed the lives of several BJP and TMC workers, she said, "I will tackle law and order from today and deal with these sternly. This is my second priority."

She urged all political parties to help maintain peace and order.

Soon after swearing in Mamata Banerjee, the governor sent out a sharp message to her on the post-poll violence in Bengal.

"Our first priority is to bring an end to the senseless, horrendous post-poll violence...I have every hope that the Chief Minister on an urgent basis will take all the steps to restore the rule of law. I have every hope that the Chief Minister, my younger sister, will rise to the occasion," Dhankhar said with Banerjee by his side.

"You have to rise above partisan interests. I am sure you will script a new governance pattern," he said, addressing the CM.

"We are at the moment in a very difficult crisis," Dhankhar said, adding he has brought the issue of post-poll violence to the notice of the chief minister.

Banerjee said she has taken charge "just now" and that the police administration was run by the Election Commission for three months. Hinting at a change in the police administration, Banerjee said, "I will form a new set up and ensure that no one (indulging in violence) is spared." Banerjee claimed there was inefficiency as the police administration was not under her government for the last three months.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases registered in Bengal on Tuesday was 17,639 with 107 people dying of the deadly disease on May 4.

In the wake of such a situation, Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi just after taking over as the new chief minister. In her missive she urged the Prime Minister to ensure adequate vaccines, medicines and oxygen for all patients towards a better COVID management.

Her letter to Modi emphasised on the issue of free vaccines for all. She also mentioned that at present vaccine availability is inadequate and unrealistic to ensure universal vaccination (which includes inoculating 18+ population).

The letter said: "….I would again like to emphasize on free vaccination for all. You may recall my letter of 24th February, 2021, wherein I had requested you to allow the government of West Bengal to procure vaccines from designated points for providing vaccination to people of the state free of cost. This has not yet been addressed."

The letter ten goes on to mention the rise in demand for oxygen in the state. "Consumption of medical oxygen has increased rapidly from 200 MT per day to 400 MT per day now, which is likely to rise to 500 MT per day in the next 7 days. Concerned authorities may kindly be advised to allocate 500 MT of medical oxygen per day…" said the letter.

Meanwhile, a satellite centre/ off-site hospital facility was started by AMRI Hospitals at Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday. The facility will be 230-bedded at present. It will also have semi-critical care beds, said Rupak Barua group CEO AMRI Hospitals.

It is worth mentioning that on Wednesday the government of Andhra Pradesh took a very significant decision for treatment of COVID patients. Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that entire treatment against Covid-19 for patients is free of cost at all the hospitals which are empanelled with us. "The motto should be that you treat them and then send them home smiling. In the arogyashree hospitals, which may not be empanelled with the government, the treatment is free. Even in the private hospitals, which are not dedicated as Covid-19 hospitals, there is a rate card fixed for treatment and no hospital is supposed to charge more than that," he instructed the authorities.