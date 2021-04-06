April 6, D-Day Before Modi Test

New Delhi (The Hawk): Widely considered D-Day before Modi-test for his mass popularity in view of relentless campaigning against him due to varied reasons, April 6 is the day when masses exercised their franchise in 5 states, now being termed as mini-India. En masse, votes were reportedly cast in favor of Modi every where so that under his garb, BJP easily wins on May 2, current 5-state election result day.

At the time of writing, more than 40% polling is over in 5 states, and, it is estimated, by the time voting is over finally well past vote casting closing time 5 pm, more than 60-70-80% votes will have polled, while in many areas, around 90% votes would be polled.

Interestingly+revealingly, all want to exercise their franchise freely to assert themselves as integral part of the world's largest democracy and have full say in victory of a candidate. Simultaneously, the elected representative will be fully answerable to his/her voters all the time about his/her modus operandi blow-by-blow. No escapism from that unlike ever before.

Even a 'tiny' state Puducherry, also a Union Territory, is behaving the same way. The state-cum-UT is as aware electorally as say, TamilNadu or Kerala.

Modi, expectedly unperturbed, will however carry on electioneering till completion of 8th round in West Bengal and then wait for May 2, election result day. Before that, he is just not prepared to bother about May 2 and perturb himself in any way losing focus on fully concentrated electioneering in equal terms all through.

Home Ministry sources do unabashedly admit that Modi is in for another sweep including so in West Bengal where too like in everywhere else, voters are voting for Modi-brand to have paritywith rest of the country as somehow, the masses there have fully fathomed that unless they are on par with rest of the country in terms of voting, the state will not be treated on par with rest of the country. They thus are relentlessly choosing to vote for Modi en masse.

With that, April 6 will be again Modi's...unless a volte face takes place but that is highly unlikely.



