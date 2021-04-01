NAL rolls out new trainer aircraft Hansa

Bangalore: "The new generation indigenised trainer is retro-modified with a glass cockpit, bubble canopy design and avionics, with smart multi-functional displays," said NAL director Jitendra Jadhav on the occasion.

The aerospace firm (NAL) is an arm of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and funded by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology.

"The 2-seater trainer is fitted with a digitally controlled Rotex 912 ISC engine for superior performance, range and endurance," said Jadhav on the occasion.

The aerospace firm signed an agreement with the state-run Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Academy to deliver 5 Hansa aircraft at an undisclosed price.

The pilot training academy is based at Fursatganj airfield in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district.

"We have received enquiries from flying schools across the country for 30 Hansa aircraft to train their rookie pilots," said Jadhav.

The aviation regulator (DGCA) certified the new trainer after several test flights.

CSIR director-general Shekhar Mandi also hoped NAL would develop the 19-seater Saras passenger aircraft and 100-seater regional transport aircraft, which have in the development mode for over the last 2 decades.

NAL delivered 11 trainers of earlier versions to flying clubs across the country from 2000-2007. The aircraft logged about 4,000 hours so far.

As the world's third largest civil aviation market before the Covid-induced disruption, demand for trained pilots grew exponentially since 2016.

"Many flying clubs were looking for cost-effective trainer aircraft, which could meet statutory needs of commercial pilot licensing. Realising the potential, we have decided to revitalise Hansa to meet the growing demand for trainer aircraft," Jadhav recalled.

State-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) chairman R. Madhavan and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) director-general G. Rajasekar were present at the event.

—IANS