Nadda, Shah discuss Punjab Assembly polls with BJP state chief

New Delhi: BJP Chief J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday discussed next year's Punjab Assembly polls with party state unit chief Ashwani Sharma.

The meeting, held at the BJP national headquarters here, was called to discuss plans for the Assembly polls amid the changed political situation in the state after the Shiromani Akali Dal, one of the oldest alliance partners of BJP but which had parted ways last year over the farm laws, joined hands with Mayawati's BSP.

"The meeting was called to discuss the poll strategy. Farmers' agitation in Punjab was also discussed in the meeting," a party leader said.

Contesting alone, the BJP performed poorly in local bodies polls in Punjab held earlier this year.

Sources said that plans to expand the party in new areas were also discussed, especially in rural parts of the state which the party ignored while in alliance with the SAD for decades.

"While in alliance with the SAD, the BJP focused in urban pockets and to establish as a political force, the party needed to make inroads to rural parts of Punjab," a BJP leader said.

