MP taken ill after fake jab, vaccination scam in Bengal gets murkier

Kolkata (The Hawk): The case of fake vaccination in Kolkata is getting murkier by the day. Four days after the arrest of the mastermind of fake vaccines, Debanjan Deb, on June 22, new facts and details are still tumbling out.



On Saturday, in an embarrassment to the Trinamool Congress-led government in West Bengal, party MP Mimi Chakraborty, who was also duped by the imposter into taking the fake vaccine, fell ill, complaining of dehydration and uneasiness.

Sources close to the actress-turned-politician said, "Mimi has gallbladder and liver issues. It is too early to connect her current health problems that Mimi is facing with the jab taken. She has low blood pressure, severe stomach pain and dehydration. She has also suffered a panic attack."

On Saturday, the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee instructed the police to take strict action against Deb, who has held many fake vaccination camps in the city.

After the CM diktat a PIL was filed at Calcutta High Court by Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder) has now been attached on the mastermind of the scam, who is in police custody till July 2.

It was the Tollywood actress, Mimi Chakraborty, who first raised the alarm on June 22, after taking the jab. The previous day, June 21, she was tricked into believing it was a Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) initiative as Deb said he is a senior IAS officer attached to the civic body. Deb had said to the MP that if she takes the jab, it will give encouragement to under-privileged persons.

When the MP failed to get her certificate of vaccination, she complained to the cops.

On Saturday, Kolkata Police arrested three close associates of Deb, Sushanta Das (54) and Rabin Sikdar (31) and Santunu Manna (44).

Das and Sikdar are allegedly the signatory authorities of the alleged KMC bank accounts, operated by Deb. Three more cases were registered against Deb at Kasba thana on the day. A private firm had paid around Rs 1.2 lakh to the fake IAS officer for vaccinating 172 of its employees. Another contractor was cheated of Rs 90 lakh saying that the firm will get a contract for constructing a stadium. One pharma company also paid him Rs 4 lakh after Deb promised to get them a tender in KMC.

The leader of opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, a day after visiting the health department, wrote to Union health minister Harsh Vardhan demanding a probe by a central agency in the vaccination scam.