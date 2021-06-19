Modi Ousts 'Them' To Suit Commoners

New Delhi (The Hawk): In the most dramatic, realistic pro-masses of all hues all throughout the country pragmatic move surprising all, Pradhan Mantri Narendr Modi has ousted them all from his nucleus, alpha, beta, gamma, delta...

That's because, because of their anti-masses astute machinations in numerous fields, he has been earning plethora of bad name, rabid unpopularity, rampant incredibility, defame so much so that his very "tapasya" since many decades to 'serve' all masses with equal temperament became a big 0.

This way, he only became more and more unpopular among the masses as they naturally took it for sure that Modi has turned away from them.

Resultwise, their ill-fate, all round down ward crash, on to rapid-paced penury, parsimony.

Its just not so courtesy Modi. Its personalities around him who 'defamed', 'denigrated', 'disparaged' him to suit their vested interests against him.

They are anti-Modi, to put bluntly, matter-of-factly.

They, Pneumonoultramicroscopic-silicovolcanoconi (those using big words, complex verbal jargons to sound smart and fool people), now have been ousted (their names withheld for obvious reasons) by Modi...Its back to square one for Modi as in 2014.

It will be again ringa, ringa roses...as then...Modi for all, by all, of all.