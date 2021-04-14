Mela officer and IG Kumbh laud timely completion of Vaisakhi Shahi snan

Haridwar (The Hawk): At the press conference held at the media center, the Mela Officer Deepak Rawat said the third shahi snan (royal bath) was accomplished on time due to mutual coordination between the administration and the police. He thanked the administrative officials, policemen and volunteers for the successful completion of the snan. He said that media personnel have played an important role in bringing the right information to the people.



He further added that Covid test is being held regularly of people coming from outside district, intensive checking campaign is carried out at the Narsen border. IG Kumbh Sanjay Gunjyal said that on the basis of images taken through satellite, it is estimated that this time around 13.56lakh people took snan in ganga on Vaisakhi in whole of mela zone including Rishikesh Muni Ki Reti area ganga stretch. Due to Covid-19, this time the number of devotees was much less than in 2010 kumbh mela. In response to a question, the officer told that Kumbh will end on its own schedule on 30 April and there was no information of mela getting curtailed. It was informed that police forces were also sought from other states for shahi snans to be held on April 12 and 14, are now being sent back, the policemen of the state who are on duty will remain stationed in Haridwar till the end of the fair.

Regarding spike in in covid cases in the recent past male officer Deepak Rawat said that RT PCR test will be increased if needed especially in the the high people concentration areas like Akharas