Of What Use Mediapart, Anti-India?

New Delhi (The Hawk): Of what use Mediapart to India, is it anti-India? The last few years have seen a significant build-up of leftist French tabloid Mediapart's profile in India. The fact that not even one of their sensationalist Rafale "exposés" have led to a single investigation in France – a country bound to strictly adhere to OECD anti-corruption guidelines & one that has sent several former Prime Ministers & Presidents to jail for corruption, should tell you a lot. The shadiness of the trashy tabloid in question apart – nobody in the Congress or Congress aligned, self-proclaimed "neutral" journalists could have foreseen how the Mediapart's Rafale investigation was going to boomerang on them – essentially implicating them in corruption.

Mediapart's modus operandi is much like that other leftist rag in India. It takes disjointed facts & weaves together a fanciful tale of innuendo. Mind you they don't outright accuse, in fact, they tend to carefully caveat & couch their words such that if you took them to court accusing them of outright falsification, they could honestly deny the accusation.

Their first great "expose" on the Rafale was how ADAG (Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group) had funded a film made by then French President Francois Hollande's partner Julie Gayet. The implication was that this venture was set up specifically to get the offsets that ADAG ultimately bagged as part of the Rafale deal. The investigation simply showed that there was a chronology – in Mid 2015 Hollande's partners film – set incidentally in India in the Himalayas – was part funded by ADAG. In Mid 2016 ADAG's Reliance Defence was given a Rafale offset contract.

Now in order for this chronology to become a correlation (leave alone causation), you would have to assume that a whole bunch of French film industry folks would have to come up with a plot set in the Himalayas based on a true story & turn it into a movie, so that they could get funding from an Indian industrialist known for funding movies, so that one of them who happens to be the president's partner then exercised influence on the president to talk to a private company to give part of the offset of a deal under negotiation to said film funding industrialist's firm.

It should be obvious that this sequence is so ridiculous with so many possible failure points & so many tenuous links with so many breaks in interpersonal & organisational connections that even the term "correlation" can't be used – more a case of string theory where a butterfly flapping its wings in Indonesia can lead to a volcanic eruption in Iceland. Mind you, Mediapart never made any of these correlations – merely implying and questioning – but never saying that the two events were connected.

That however was enough for Mediapart to become a cause celebre in India with a carefully crafted story now being treated as established fact, retrospectively proving both correlation and causation.

This brings us to the latest similarly crafted "expose" by Mediapart. Sequentially they show 3 separate things all related to an arms deal facilitator called Sushen Gupta :-

· That he was deep in the Rafale negotiations in 2012 with a congress government was peddling some sort of bribery racket.

· That he was able to access at least one document pertaining to the Rafale negotiations in ????

· That he was given an inflated contract in ???? For 1 million euros to procure 50 scale models of the Rafale for display across India.