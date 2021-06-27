Man arrested for defrauding govt exchequer of over Rs 19 cr

Gurugram: The Gurugram police have arrested a person for defrauding the state exchequer of more than Rs 19.90 crore by registering a fake firm in his servant's name, officials said on Saturday. The accused was identified as Virender Singh, a resident of Rohini, Delhi. He was arrested from Delhi on June 23, following a tip-off and was on police remand since then, officials added. In connection with the matter, a complaint was filed by an Excise and Taxation officer at the Sadar police station in Gurugram.





According to the police, the accused had registered a fake firm M/s Namah Enterprises located at M.G. Road, Sikanderpur Ghosi in Gurugram, in his servant's name Manoj Kumar. The complainant as per their record told the police that the accused through his fake firm had defrauded the state exchequer of Rs 19,90,35,263. When an Excise and Taxation team visited the registered firm's office to check the records, it was found to be fake and there was no firm office located at the mentioned address. They then reported the matter to the police.

"Based on a complaint a case was registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including the Central Sales Tax (CST) Act at Sadar police station," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police told IANS. During questioning the accused revealed before the police that he had prepared a fake document on behalf of his servant and registered a firm based on fake documents to avoid tax and to evade arrest. The accused used to deal in buying and selling plyboard, Boken added.

—IANS