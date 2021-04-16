Mamata Banerjee blames BJP-backed outsiders for spike in Covid-19 cases in Bengal

























Kolkata (The Hawk): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee squarely put the blame of rise in cases of Covid-19 in Bengal on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



The state had 6,769 fresh Covid-19 cases on April 15, with total cases rising to 6,36,885. The total number of deaths due to the disease was 10,480 on Thursday. New covid-19 cases, on Wednesday stood at 5,892.

The Trinamool Congress chief said that cases of fresh coronavirus cases had dipped to significant low in the last six months. "The fresh cases reported had come down drastically in the last six months. Since then I had been asking the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver us vaccines. If the Centre had given us vaccines then, we could have inoculated most of the people of Bengal by now," she said. According to the rule book states cannot purchase vaccines on their own and the Centre is supposed to deliver them vaccines.

"If they had listened to me and given us vaccines, the surge in Covid-19 cases could have been avoided. The central government, in order to focus more on elections, neglected Covid-19 situation in India. Bohiragoto lokera (outsiders), brought in by the BJP, are camping in hotels and guest houses. People from outside the state are being engaged in erecting pandals for public meetings of the saffron party. None of these people have got their RT-PCR tests done. The central forces coming here for election duty too are also coming without any tests and could be potential carriers. I would request the Election Commission (EC) to get everyone tested, who are coming in from outside the state," blamed Mamata.

The chief minister added that the 'outsiders' will leave after the voting process is over. "Then it will all come upon us to tackle the situation. I would request you all to wear your masks and wash your hands regularly to save yourself from getting affected," urged the CM.

Reacting to the chief minister's claim on Covid-19 surge, BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh said these claims are baseless. Ghosh said, "The chief minister is hardly aware of the ground situation. She should know that most of the people, who are working with decorators in other states, are workers from Bengal. They do not have work opportunities in state, so they have moved out of the state. And she is responsible for the earlier rise in cases in Bengal."

The blame game can continue but it seems that the people of Bengal will have to suffer due to apathy of political parties, who are not at all bothered about maintaining Covid-appropriate behavior like maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

On Friday, the EC had called an all-party meet to discuss the rise in Covid-19 cases in state as the election process is on. The BJP MP, Swapan Dasgupta said that the party has given the assurance to the EC that it will abide by whatever directive it gives on Covid-appropriate behavior. But the Rajya Sabha MP ruled out the possibility of virtual rallies to avoid rise in positive cases. "With more than 60% of voting covered in the first five phases and just under 40% of the voting left in the last three phases, it is unfair to have virtual rallies now. The smaller parties, independents will be most hit. There has to be a level-playing field for the parties," said Dasgupta.