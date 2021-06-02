Maha Covid deaths remain high, cases drop, toll crosses 96K mark

Mumbai: A day after dropping below the 200 level, Maharashtra's Covid-19 daily deaths rebounded to high on Tuesday with the toll crossing the 96,000 mark though new infections continued to slide, health officials said on Tuesday.

Compared to 500 deaths on Monday, the state reported 854 fatalities (477 fresh, and 377 previous deaths), taking its toll to 96,198.

The number of fresh cases fell from 15,077 on Monday to 14,123, taking the tally to 57,61,015 now.





In Mumbai, after two days, the new infections remained below the 1,000 level, but rose from 666 on Monday to 830, and the city tally climbed to 706,118. Deaths went down from 29 on Monday to 23, while total fatalities in the country's commercial capital went up to 14,849.



The number of active cases dropped sharply from 253,367 to 230,681 now.

Meanwhile, another 35,949 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total to 54,31,319 while the recovery rate further improved from 93.88 per cent to 94.28 per cent.

The Mumbai Circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts - recorded a further hike in new cases, from 1,952 to 2,374 now, while the case load rose to 15,34,781 and with 102 more deaths, the toll reached 27,906, in view of the reconciliation of fatalities.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation stood at 17,68,119 now, while those shunted to institutional quarantine went below the 10,000 mark after nearly two months, to 9,315.

—IANS