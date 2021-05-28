Maha Covid curbs to continue beyond June 1, graded easing later: CM

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government will extend the coronavirus-enforced lockdown-like curbs in the state after June 1 and relax them later in a phased manner, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday.





Thackeray issued necessary directives in this regard to the state administration during a cabinet meeting, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Mumbai.

Currently, a wide range of restrictions are in force till June 1 to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The statement quoted Thackeray as saying that precautions are needed at the moment even though case positivity rate (percentage of people who test positive from among those tested) in the state is reducing.





'In 10 to 15 districts, the positivity rate is still very high. Besides, there is threat of the black fungus infection (found in recovering/recovered coronavirus patients).

'Today the daily case count has reduced and reached the numbers recorded in September last year. We still need to take precautions,' Thackeray said.

The lockdown-like curbs will not be lifted all together after June 1, he said.

'The curbs will be extended and relaxed after sometime in a phased manner,' the CM said.

The issue was discussed in detail in the cabinet meeting, the statement said.

State health minister Rajesh Tope also said that the government is unlikely to lift the curbs after June 1 since COVID-19 positivity rate was more than 10 per cent in 21 districts.

However, relaxation in statewide restrictions, in force till June 1 to stem the spread of coronavirus, can be given in places where the case positivity rate is less, he said.

Talking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Tope said an elaborate presentation on the COVID-19 situation was made during the meet and it revealed the case positivity rate (percentage of people testing positive among those tested) was more than 10 per cent in 21 districts (out of 36 districts).

"The cabinet felt it wasn't right to lift the curbs presently in force altogether," he said, adding relaxation can be given in places where positivity rate is less.

—PTI





