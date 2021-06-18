LJP MP absent from Paras event in Patna

Patna: Lok Janshakti Party MP Prince Raj, who is facing charges of sexual assault, was absent from his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras's event here on Thursday.

Paras, who has led a coup against LJP President and other nephew Chirag Paswan, had organised an Executive Committee meeting at the official residence of party strongman Suraj Bhan Singh to elect himself as LJP President.

A younger brother of late party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, he has support of five of the party's six MPs including Prince Raj, who is son of late Ramchandra Paswan, also a younger brother of Ram Vilas Paswan.

Prince Raj's mobile phone was also switched off. Asked about his whereabouts, Paras and other leaders of his camp did not respond.

A former LJP woman leader in Delhi alleged that Prince Raj sexually assaulted her in an unconscious stage. As per the complaint given in Delhi's Connaught Place police station on Wednesday, that woman alleged that Prince Raj gave her water with sedatives. Next day, he showed her a video clip wherein she was in an unconscious stage and half-naked.

—IANS