Life comes to a full circle for master political tactician Mukul Roy

Kolkata (The Hawk): There is a very famous adage: 'Politics makes strange bedfellows', which takes its inference from William Shakespeare's famous lines from his play Tempest: "Misery acquaints a man with strange bedfellows".



Bharatiya Janata Party's national vice-president Mukul Roy's sudden move to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has only proved the adage right.

Mukul Roy's move to come back to his original party, the Trinamool Congress, after four years may surprise many, but not the politically conscious people of West Bengal. When Roy left the TMC in 2017, he had differences with the TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. On Friday, he rejoined his parent party holding the hands of the same Mamata Banerjee.

A founder member of the TMC, Roy knew the party set-up like the back of his hand. It, no doubt, proved a great setback to the Trinamool when he joined the BJP in 2017. But, a lot of things have since changed in his old party. The party has a structured set-up, courtesy Prashant Kishor. Abhishek Banerjee has also grown in stature to be the general secretary.

There were many tell-tale signs of Roy gravitating to the TMC, leading the rumour mills to work overtime. In the middle of hectic campaigning during the last assembly elections, TMC chief Mamata made a surprise comment on Roy at a rally. She had said that Mukul is a nice boy. He is not at fault as he had to join the BJP due to pressure from the agencies. It was a hint.

Throughout the campaign period, when BJP leaders were making personal comments on Mamata Banerjee, Mukul Roy kept quiet. He never uttered any ill word against his former boss. At the 'ghar wapsi' press meet on Friday, Mamata Banerjee acknowledged as much. She said, "Mukul had never made any personal attacks on me."

After his win as a legislator on a BJP ticket from Krishnagar Uttar, Roy was offered the post of leader of opposition (LoP). But, he refused on health grounds. The post finally went to another TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari. A couple of days back, when the BJP held a close-door meeting at their party's state headquarters, Mukul Roy was conspicuous by his absence. Roy had said he wasn't informed about it, though the state leaders claimed otherwise.

Political observers, who had been watching the developments, felt that since the last assembly polls, Mukul was feeling stifled with the saffron camp. Mamata Banerjee made it clear at the Friday press meet that Roy felt "uncomfortable" and "his health was also failing him".

Political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty sees the move as natural. "His body was in the BJP, while his soul was in Trinamool Congress. Primarily, he had gone to the BJP to get relief from the Saradha scam. Since there is a vast difference between the functioning of the two political parties, he could never adopt himself to the saffron party. In 2017, the TMC was forced to leave him as Roy had to choose between a jail term and the BJP. Apart from the 'ghar wapsi' for Roy, the move is a sweet revenge for Mamata, who proved that the ones, who challenged her supremacy, are now making a comeback. Roy's move also laid to rest the doubt in the BJP camp that he was working as an agent of the TMC," said Chakraborty.

Udayan Bandopadhyay, another political analyst, said, "It was quite evident that Roy was repeatedly getting stifled within the BJP set-up in the recent past. That he will join the party so soon was a surprise to me. Roy may resign from the assembly before taking any further role in the TMC. He understands the party organization very well and it will work to the advantage of the party, if he teams up with all India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for this."