Let Cadre Held For Introducing Bengal Student To Pak Handlers

 Dainik Hawk |  15 April 2021 11:54 PM GMT

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member Altaf Ahmed Rather, who introduced West Bengal college student Tania Praveen to the terrorist organisation handlers in Pakistan.

An NIA spokesperson here said that schoolteacher Rather, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, was arrested in connection with its probe into the LeT recruitment module case registered on April 5 last year.

The official said that Praveen, against whom the NIA had filed a charge sheet after her arrest by the West Bengal Police for her association with the LeT, had come in contact with him over social media.

"Rather was instrumental in introducing Parveen to LeT members based in Pakistan, in pursuance in the conspiracy of LeT to radicalise, motivate and recruit youth for violent Jihad in India," the official said.

